

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for 3M Co. (MMM):



-Earnings: $1.43 billion in Q3 vs. $1.43 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.47 in Q3 vs. $2.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $2.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.20 per share -Revenue: $8.94 billion in Q3 vs. $8.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 to $9.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3M-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de