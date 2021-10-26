

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $475.55 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $416.40 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $475.55 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $3.48 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $475.55 Mln. vs. $363.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.82 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q3): $3.48 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



