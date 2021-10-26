

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $502.2 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $705.8 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $5.15 billion from $5.12 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.09 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $5.15 Bln vs. $5.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 to $8.55



