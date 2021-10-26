

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $797 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $855 million or $3.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.09 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $855 Mln. vs. $689 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.54 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.15 -Revenue (Q3): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 to $13.65



