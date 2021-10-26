

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $20.51 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $13.89 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.21 billion or $2.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $45.32 billion from $37.15 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.21 Bln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q1): $45.32 Bln vs. $37.15 Bln last year.



