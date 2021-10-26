

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $12 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $1.90 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



