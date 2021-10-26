

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $118.39 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $73.66 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.57 million or $3.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $210.57 Mln. vs. $212.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.12 vs. $3.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.99 to $1.09 Full year EPS guidance: $6.39 to $6.49



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

