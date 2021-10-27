

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is considering a sale of thermostat maker Therm-O-Disc that could value the unit at about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said that the company is working with an adviser to run a sale process for the unit. Therm-O-Disc is expected to attract interest from private equity firms.



Earlier this month, Emerson and AspenTech said that they entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson's industrial software businesses - OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business - to AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software leader with greater scale, capabilities and technologies.



Emerson would also contribute $6.0 billion in cash to new AspenTech, which would be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in new AspenTech. The new company, which will retain the name AspenTech.



