

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: $5.27 million in Q3 vs. -$16.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $225.31 million in Q3 vs. $116.59 million in the same period last year.



