

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $134.1 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $93.9 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $207.2M or $4.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 74.7% to $1.31 billion from $0.75 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $207.2M. vs. $101.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.34 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $0.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 4.07 to $4.17 Full year EPS guidance: $16.35 to $16.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

