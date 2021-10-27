

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.47 billion, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 billion or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $10.04 billion from $8.65 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.82 Bln. vs. $2.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $10.04 Bln vs. $8.65 Bln last year.



