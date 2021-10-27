

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.15 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $2.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $6.20 billion from $5.42 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.76 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q3): $6.20 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.



