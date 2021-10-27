

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $220 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $275M, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $244 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $2.20 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $244 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.67 - $3.73



