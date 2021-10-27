

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $286.63 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $201.87 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.1% to $1.40 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $286.63 Mln. vs. $201.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



