

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $162.97 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $120.22 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $183.59 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $1.16 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $183.59 Mln. vs. $161.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $1.16 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



