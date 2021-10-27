

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $860 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $834 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $9.57 billion from $9.43 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $860 Mln. vs. $834 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.07 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.98 -Revenue (Q3): $9.57 Bln vs. $9.43 Bln last year.



