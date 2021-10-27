

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.42 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $4.05 billion, or $2.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.5% to $26.78 billion from $35.48 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.22 Bln. vs. $4.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $26.78 Bln vs. $35.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $6.70



