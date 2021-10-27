

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $753 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $569 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $2.85 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $643 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q3): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORFOLK SOUTHERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de