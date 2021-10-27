

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $138.1 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $35.8 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.5 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $2.46 billion from $2.15 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $137.5 Mln. vs. $63.8M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.55 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.46 Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RYDER SYSTEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de