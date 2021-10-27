WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $138.1 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $35.8 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.5 million or $2.55 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $2.46 billion from $2.15 billion last year.
Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $137.5 Mln. vs. $63.8M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.55 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.46 Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.50
