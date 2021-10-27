

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.16 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $14.53 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.16 Mln. vs. $14.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STOCK YARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de