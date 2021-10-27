

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S recently updated its Covid-19 guidelines and said that immunocompromised people in the country may require a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



As per the revised guidelines, any person who is above 18 years and has already got two mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shots and also received an additional mRNA vaccine dose can receive the single COVID-19 booster dose, at least six months after the third mRNA vaccine dose. The vaccine can be any one of the following- Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.



The CDC said that those people who have received both vaccine shots and are slightly or highly immunocompromised, with a gap of more than 28 days since the second dose, must take an additional mRNA dose. Next, after a period of six months, the immunocompromised people must secure a single COVID-19 booster dose.



The CDC said, 'In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four COVID-19 vaccine doses.'



People suffering from immunocompromising conditions or those who take immunosuppressive medications or therapies are more prone to severe Covid-19. The CDC observed that it had seen reduced effect of the vaccine in immunocompromised participants than those who are not.



FDA acting commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said, 'The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease.'



