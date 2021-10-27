

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $49.79 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $56.12 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $37.70 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $866.12 million from $924.30 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $37.70 Mln. vs. $65.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $866.12 Mln vs. $924.30 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FLOWSERVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de