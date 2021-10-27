

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $188.28 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $114.63 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Extra Space Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $261.74 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $412.49 million from $343.02 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $261.74 Mln. vs. $180.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $412.49 Mln vs. $343.02 Mln last year.



