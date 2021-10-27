

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $9.58 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $25.54 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.30 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.3% to $290.15 million from $378.11 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $15.30 Mln. vs. $34.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $290.15 Mln vs. $378.11 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

