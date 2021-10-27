

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $153 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $484 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $209 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% to $1.79 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $209 Mln. vs. $63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



