

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $340.1 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $325.2 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $343.0 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.31 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $343.0 Mln. vs. $323.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.30 to $1.38 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.07 to $2.27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

