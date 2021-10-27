

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $209.9 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $127.4 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $197.7 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $1.03 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $197.7 Mln. vs. $140.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 - $1.04 Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

