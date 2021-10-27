

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $83.56 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $58.99 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $452.58 million from $423.20 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $452.58 Mln vs. $423.20 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.32



