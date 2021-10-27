

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $409 million, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $208 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $2.60 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $6.58 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.80 -Revenue (Q3): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.60 - $9.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED RENTALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de