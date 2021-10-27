

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $558.65 million, or $8.07 per share. This compares with $527.25 million, or $7.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $3.48 billion from $3.21 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $558.65 Mln. vs. $527.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.07 vs. $7.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.19 -Revenue (Q3): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $29.25 to $29.45 Full year revenue guidance: $12.9 - $13.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OREILLY AUTOMOTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de