

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $181.0 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $139.4 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.6 million or $2.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.4% to $1015.9 million from $734.1 million last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $228.6 Mln. vs. $177.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.87 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1015.9 Mln vs. $734.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.90 - $3.95 Bln



