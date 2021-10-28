

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $188.3 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $114.6 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $412.5 million from $343.0 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $188.3 Mln. vs. $114.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $412.5 Mln vs. $343.0 Mln last year.



