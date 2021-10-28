

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Missouri-based car manufacturer, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) forecast better earnings year-over-year for the full year on Wednesday.



The company foresees earnings in the range of $29.25 to $29.45 per share for the full year. On average 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the earnings to be $28.01.



O'Reilly projected its revenue for full-year between $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion while analyst forecast for revenue came at $12.69 billion.



The auto parts retailer also expects 10% to 12% of same-store sales for the same term.



CEO Greg Johnson said, 'Our performance is a testament to the value proposition delivered by our dedicated Team, and we are confident in Team O'Reilly's ability to provide excellent customer service and drive continued outstanding results; as a result, we are increasing our full-year 2021 comparable store sales guidance to a range of 10% to 12%, which reflects our strong year-to-date performance and our expectations for the remainder of the fourth quarter.'



