

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM (TIAOF.PK) reported that its Board approved the Financial Report at September 30, 2021. The Group's organic EBITDA in the third quarter was 1.7 billion euros, down 5.9% from prior year. Group After Lease EBITDA was 1.5 billion euros, a decline of 7.6%.



Third quarter profit to owners of the parent declined to 159 million euros from 500 million euros, a year ago. Operating profit (EBIT) was 484 million euros compared to 585 million euros, last year.



Revenues for the third quarter was 3.84 billion euros, down 2.1% from prior year. Revenues from services were 3.5 billion euros, for the quarter. Total operating revenues and other income declined to 3.88 billion euros from 3.93 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELECOM ITALIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de