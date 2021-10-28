

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to fall to 116.9 in October from 117.8 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro slipped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.70 against the yen, 1.0650 against the franc, 0.8425 against the pound and 1.1585 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de