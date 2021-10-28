

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $414.2 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $385.5 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $447.6 million or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $4.26 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $447.6 Mln. vs. $456.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.77 vs. $2.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.90 - $11.10



