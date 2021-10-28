

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $4.57 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.44 billion or $1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $13.15 billion from $10.93 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.44 Bln. vs. $3.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $13.15 Bln vs. $10.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $47.4 to $47.9 Bln



