

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $435.74 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $184.13 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $473.90 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $6.80 billion from $5.65 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $473.90 Mln. vs. $245.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $6.80 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year.



