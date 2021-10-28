

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.04 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.02 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.04 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $30.30 billion from $25.53 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.04 Bln. vs. $3.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $30.30 Bln vs. $25.53 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

