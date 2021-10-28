

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $114 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $98 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $2.19 billion from $1.91 billion last year.



Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $119 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

