

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $530 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $631 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.25 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $631 Mln. vs. $557 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $3.25 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



