

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $259.75 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $158.67 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334 million or $2.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.94 billion from $2.92 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $334 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.36 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q3): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAVITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de