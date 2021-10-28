

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.16 billion, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $6.33 billion, or $12.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $110.81 billion from $96.15 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.16 Bln. vs. $6.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.12 vs. $12.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.92 -Revenue (Q3): $110.81 Bln vs. $96.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $130 - $140 Bln



