

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $476 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $442 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $5.69 billion from $5.17 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $442 Mln. vs. $527 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $5.69 Bln vs. $5.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

