

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.16, exceeding expectations for 1.14, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The participation rate was 62.3 percent, matching forecasts and down from 62.4 percent a month earlier.



