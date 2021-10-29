

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), on Friday, issued a trading update for the third quarter to 30 September 2021, and said the third quarter finished marginally above the company's expectations.



Further, the company noted that its Board is very comfortable with its current expectations for the full year ending 31 December 2021, which are on track to deliver record revenue, profits and earnings per share.



Computacenter said it has entered the fourth quarter with strong backlogs in both Services and Technology Sourcing. The Technology Sourcing backlog is at record levels driven by three factors - strong underlying demand, vendor product supply constraints and customers placing advance orders to mitigate the risk of product shortages.



