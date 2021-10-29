

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc (CWK.L), on Friday, announced that it has received carbon neutral certification for all 14 of its eligible UK manufacturing sites, having already reduced its relative carbon emissions by 18% in the last financial year.



Carbon neutral status has been recognised by PAS2060 certification which verifies the carbon reduction programme implemented to date and approves the plans to further reduce emissions.



In a combined pork and poultry industry first, Cranswick has also committed to purchasing 100% certified deforestation-free? soya, which is expected to result in a c.20% reduction in carbon compared to the previous system.



As part of Cranswick's industry leading sustainability strategy 'Second Nature' it set out a roadmap to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions across all operations by 2040. The company has worked from boardroom to shop floor to reduce its total carbon emissions.



Further, Cranswick has set an approved 1.5 degree aligned Science Based Target or SBTi across Scope 1 (direct), 2 (power-related) and 3 (indirect) to reduce emissions by 50% across its entire value chain by 2030.



