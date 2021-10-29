

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $634 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $698M, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $689 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $4.41 billion from $4.15 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $689 Mln. vs. $685 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $4.41 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year.



