

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $230.4M, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $216.2M, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.4 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.31 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $260.4 Mln. vs. $222.8M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



