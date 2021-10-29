

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $120.0 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.9 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $816.8 million from $792.7 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $154.9 Mln. vs. $120.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $816.8 Mln vs. $792.7 Mln last year.



